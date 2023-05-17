The annual meeting of the American Urological Association was held from April 28 to May 1 in Chicago and attracted participants from around the world, including clinicians, academicians, allied health professionals, and others interested in urology. The conference highlighted recent advances in the prevention, detection, and treatment of urologic conditions, with presentations focusing on the advancement of urologic patient care.

In one study, Natasha Gupta, M.D., of New York University in New York City, and colleagues found that female partners of men with prostate cancer experience sexual losses due to both age- and prostate cancer-related declines in sexual health.

Utilizing semistructured telephone interviews, the authors aimed to gain insight into the sexual health concerns and unmet needs of female partners of men with prostate cancer. The researchers found that female partners of men with prostate cancer experience sexual losses due to both age- and prostate cancer-related declines in sexual health and experience prostate cancer-related sexual dysfunction as a “couple’s disease.” Female partners also experience a lack of sexual health counseling and support and therefore have unmet sexual health resource needs.

“Sexual recovery programs for prostate cancer survivors should include partners,” Gupta said. “Future efforts should seek to address unmet sexual health resource needs of female partners of survivors to improve sexual quality of life among heterosexual couples facing prostate cancer.”

Abstract No. MP45-10

In another study, Roshan M. Patel, M.D., of the University of California at Irvine, and colleagues found that 11 supplements or beverages consumed in two to three servings/day can provide an alkali content load to meet the minimum daily recommendation to alkalinize urine.

The authors aimed to evaluate the potential impact of commonly used alkaline water intake on kidney stone risk. The researchers tested five different brands of bottled alkaline water to determine the electrolyte and alkali content. A comprehensive review was done to detail the alkali, sodium, and caloric content of other over-the-counter beverages and supplements. The cost for supplying the daily recommended amount of alkali per month was determined for all studied and reviewed substances. While the researchers found that alkaline water provides less than 1 mEq/L of alkali and provides no benefit to patients consuming it to prevent kidney stones, 11 supplements or beverages consumed in two to three servings/day can provide an alkali content load to meet the minimum American Urologic Association and European Association of Urology daily recommendation to alkalinize urine.

“Baking soda, Moonstone Powder® and Simply® orange juice have the highest amount of alkali content per serving,” Patel said. “In addition, baking soda and NOW® potassium citrate are the most cost-effective supplements.”

Abstract No. MP10-15

Arshia Sandozi, D.O., of Maimonides Medical Center in Bronx, New York, and colleagues found that state demographics like population, birth rate, or insurance status are not associated with any difference in codification for infertility.

The authors aimed to understand which states had legislation regarding infertility benefits and whether benefits were codified into individual states’ essential health benefits benchmark plans. The researchers reviewed state essential health benefit benchmark insurance plans submitted to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid and found that 20 states had legislation regarding infertility, including 17 states that had a mandate to cover, but coverage provisions varied widely. In addition, two states had “must offer” mandates (insurers must all offer a plan with infertility coverage, but employers and private individuals are not required to select such a plan). One state had a prohibition from exclusion (conditions that would otherwise be covered cannot be excluded on the basis of causing infertility).

“Upon delving into benchmark health plans, we saw some hopeful signs. For instance, although only 20 states legislate infertility benefits, 25 states altogether codify infertility benefits into their benchmark health plans. Interestingly, 12 states without any legislative mandate do codify the coverage of infertility as an essential health benefit, and seven states that legislate infertility benefits do not,” Sandozi said. “When we looked at state demographics associated with codification of infertility benefits, higher state median income was associated with including any infertility treatment and, in particular, artificial insemination.”

Abstract No. PD20-12

AUA: Genomic Urine Test Accurately Predicts Bladder Cancer

MONDAY, May 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) — A new genomic urine test can predict bladder cancer as many as 12 years before clinical signs and symptoms emerge, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Urological Association, held from April 28 to May 1 in Chicago.

Read Full Text

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

