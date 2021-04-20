Dietary habits may play a non‐negligible role in the development, duration, and acne severity, as shown in past critical review articles on such association. The researchers have aimed for a systematic review to supplement data available on scientific literature spanning the last ten years by inserting the keywords acne or acne vulgaris and diet, nutrition, food, chocolate, dairy, whey protein, fatty acid, or drink in the timeframe January 2009‐April 2020 within the database.

As per the study, the doctors and researchers have reviewed 53 articles that met eligibility criteria. They included 11 interventional clinical trials, seven randomized controlled trials, four uncontrolled open-label studies and 42 observational studies, 17 case‐control and 22 cross‐sectional studies, and three descriptive studies. This review reinforces the notion of a rapidly growing exponential trend of interest in this subject by the scientific community. Acne‐promoting factors include high GI/GL food, dairy products, fast food, and chocolate, whereas acne‐protective factors include fatty acids, fruit, and vegetable intake. The role played by specific dietary components about different foods, as done for milk (full‐fat/whole, reduced‐fat, low‐fat/skim milk), dairy products (milk cream, ice cream, yogurt, cheese, etc.), or chocolate (cocoa, dark/milk chocolate), remains an unsolved issue and objective of future research.

Ref: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ijd.15390