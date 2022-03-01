Anaerobic exercise capacity is an important component of everyday activities in children. Children with chronic illnesses, on the other hand, have been found to have lower anaerobic exercise ability. As a result, for a study, researchers sought to evaluate the anaerobic exercise capacity of children with familial Mediterranean fever (FMF) with their healthy classmates. The study comprised 21 children with FMF (FMF group) and 21 physically comparable healthy individuals (control group). The Wingate Anaerobic Test was used to assess peak power, peak power/kg, average power, and average power.

When compared with the FMF group, the peak power (FMF group: 254.8 W [IQR 25/75: 216.4/293.0 W] vs control group: 333.7 W [IQR 25/75: 241.3/570.5 W], P=0.009), peak power/kg (FMF group: 6.3 W/kg [IQR 25/75: 5.2/7.0 W/kg] vs control group: 7.0 W/kg [IQR 25/75: 6.1/8.6 W/kg], P=0.046), average power (FMF group: 186.0 W [IQR 25/75: 164.3/211.2 W] vs control group: 231.8 W [IQR 25/75: 181.8/338.1 W], P=0.006), and average power/kg (FMF group: 4.5 W/kg [IQR 25/75: 3.8/5.0 W/kg] vs control group: 5.1 W/kg [IQR 25/75: 4.2/5.9 W/kg], P=0.040) were higher. When compared to their healthy peers, children with FMF appeared to have lower anaerobic exercise ability.

