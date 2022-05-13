For a study, researchers sought to determine how 2-6 weeks of anakinra medication affected the safety, pharmacokinetics, and immunomodulatory effects in individuals with acute Kawasaki illness with a coronary artery aneurysm (CAA). In 22 patients with acute Kawasaki illness and CAA, they conducted a Phase I/IIa dose-escalation trial with anakinra (2-11 mg/kg/day). After the initial dosage, they assessed interleukin (IL)-1RA concentrations, as well as trough levels up to research week 6. Inflammatory markers and coronary artery z-scores were measured before treatment, as well as 48 hours, 2 weeks, and 6 weeks after that.

The 22 subjects (median age, 1.1 years) were safe and well-tolerated anakinra (up to 11 mg/kg/day) for up to 6 weeks, with no significant side effects attributed to the study treatment. Before starting anakinra, all individuals received intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), and 20 additionally got infliximab (10 mg/kg). Serum levels of IL-6, IL-8, and tumor necrosis factor dropped equally in Kawasaki disease patients treated with IVIG, infliximab, and anakinra compared to age- and sex-matched Kawasaki disease patients treated simply with IVIG and infliximab. The clearance of anakinra increased with the sickness day at the time of diagnosis. When compared to subcutaneous (SC) dosage, simulations showed that more frequent intravenous (IV) injection resulted in higher sustained concentrations without significantly raising the peak concentration.

Anakinra, both IV and SC, was safe in babies and children with acute Kawasaki illness and CAA. During the acute hospitalization of patients with Kawasaki illness, IV dosage every 8-12 hours may result in a maintained concentration while avoiding repeated SC injections. The effectiveness of a brief course of IV treatment during hospitalization should be investigated.

