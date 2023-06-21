The following is a summary of “Mediastinal Paraganglioma: A retrospective analysis of 51 cases,” published in the May 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Kanj, et al.

Mediastinal paragangliomas are rare tumors that constitute a small proportion of mediastinal masses. For a study, researchers sought to comprehensively characterize the presenting features and relevant aspects for optimizing the diagnosis and treatment of mediastinal paragangliomas.

A systematic search of electronic health records was conducted to identify adult patients (≥18 years) who underwent evaluation for primary mediastinal paraganglioma at Mayo Clinic between January 2000 and April 2022. Detailed information was collected by reviewing medical charts, laboratory tests, and radiology images.

In the study, 51 patients with a single mediastinal paraganglioma were included. The median age was 47 years (interquartile range: 39–67), and 67% of the patients were female. Symptoms of catecholamine excess were observed in 39% of the patients, while 14% presented with symptoms related to mass effect. Interestingly, 47% of the patients did not exhibit any paraganglioma-related symptoms. Genetic testing was performed on 35 patients, and it was found that 66% of them had a pathogenic variant in the succinate dehydrogenase enzyme complex. Most paragangliomas (71%) were located in the middle mediastinum and showed contrast uptake on chest imaging. Biopsies were performed in 30 (59%) patients, resulting in inconclusive findings in 27% of cases and major complications in 10%.

Surgical resection was performed in 75% of patients, primarily for symptom relief (50%) or due to the tumor’s proximity to critical structures (45%). Perioperative complications were common (66%), but no cases of local tumor recurrence were observed during the median follow-up period of 8 years (interquartile range: 4–13).

Based on the findings of the study, mediastinal paragangliomas are predominantly located in the middle mediastinum and can often be diagnosed noninvasively by considering clinical, biochemical, and radiological features.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00184-1/fulltext