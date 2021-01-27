No existing literature has examined if AHP results in better objective and subjective outcomes than physiologic healing in sinus surgery with or without septoplasty.

Researchers did this study to examine outcomes after FESS with or without using the AHP versus physiologic hemostasis and healing.

Researchers performed a prospective randomized control trial at two tertiary academic institutions. Fifty-nine patients undergoing bilateral FESS with or without septoplasty were enrolled and randomized to receive AHP in 1 middle meatus and no packing contralaterally.

The researchers identified no significant differences in subjective or endoscopic outcomes with AHP use. Concurrent septoplasty patients with AHP experienced no sustainable difference in subjective or endoscopic results compared to septoplasty control. They found no sustainable differences among the types of AHP or the two surgeons.

The present study reported a prospective randomized study of patients with nonstrict selection criteria found AHP made no significant difference in subjective and objective postoperative outcomes than physiologic hemostasis. Previous AHP-specific studies have shown differences in carefully selected patient groups. Generalizing study-proven benefits of specific AHP to all AHP is shown to be not appropriate.

