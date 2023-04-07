The following is a summary of “Acute graft-versus-host disease presenting as Stevens–Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis: A retrospective cohort study,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Dermatology by Hung, et al.

In individuals with acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD), cutaneous signs similar to Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN) have been documented; however, the clinicopathological features of SJS/TEN-like aGVHD have not been thoroughly studied. Therefore, for a study, researchers sought to look into the comorbidities, clinicopathology, and prognosis of patients with aGVHD that resemble SJS/TEN.

From 2000 and 2021, they examined a multicenter group of patients with aGVHD.

They looked at 31 individuals with aGVHD, including 15 with SJS/TEN-like (n = 15) and 16 without (n = 16). The extent of the erythema and skin detachment/mucositis was noticeably greater in patients with SJS/TEN-like aGVHD. SJS/TEN-like aGVHD was substantially correlated with greater aGVHD grade and systemic sequelae such as pancytopenia, leukopenia, anemia, severe thrombocytopenia, coagulation abnormalities, hepatitis, diarrhea, renal failure, bacteremia. In SJS/TEN-like aGVHD, a considerably decreased hemoglobin/red cell distribution width ratio was found. Very severe dyskeratosis and interface alteration was evident in histopathology.

Compared to patients with non-SJS/TEN-like aGVHD, individuals with SJS/TEN-like aGVHD showed higher 5-year mortality rates and worse 2-month survival rates. During follow-up, the overall mortality rate of patients with SJS/TEN-like aGVHD approached 80%; sepsis was the leading cause of death.

High mortality and several systemic consequences were linked to SJS/TEN-like aGVHD. Therefore, early detection, a differential drug-induced SJS/TEN diagnosis, and the right care were essential.

Reference: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(22)02961-9/fulltex