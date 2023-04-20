The following is a summary of “A scoping review of co-creation practice in the development of non-pharmacological interventions for people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: A health CASCADE study,” published in the March 2023 issue of Pulmonology by An, et al.

The quality of outcome interventions could be enhanced by integrating co-creation processes. However, there needs to be more synthesis of co-creation practices in developing Non-Pharmacological Interventions (NPIs) for people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). This knowledge gap impedes improving the quality of care for people with COPD. Therefore, researchers for a study aimed to explore the co-creation practices used when developing NPIs for people with COPD.

The study adhered to Arksey and O’Malley scoping review framework and the PRISMA-ScR framework, and four databases were searched for eligible articles. Thirteen articles were included in the study, and the findings revealed limited creative methods used in the co-creation practice and the facilitators and challenges associated with co-creation. Facilitators of co-creation included administrative preparations, diversity of stakeholders, cultural considerations, employment of creative methods, creation of an appreciative environment, and digital assistance. On the other hand, challenges were associated with patients’ physical limitations, the absence of key stakeholder opinions, a prolonged process, recruitment, and the digital illiteracy of co-creators.

Moreover, most studies should have reported implementation considerations in their co-creation workshops. The study concluded that evidence-based co-creation in COPD care was critical for guiding future practice and improving the quality of care delivered by NPIs. The review provided evidence for improving systematic and reproducible co-creation, and future research should focus on systematically planning, conducting, evaluating, and reporting co-creation practices in COPD care.

Reference: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00081-1/fulltext