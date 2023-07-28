Analysis of Crizanlizumab’s Effectiveness in Sickle Cell Disease Using Real-World Data

The following is a summary of ‘’Real-World Data of Crizanlizumab in Sickle Cell Disease: A Single-Center Analysis,” published in the June 2023 issue of Hematology by Cheplowitz et al.

Crizanlizumab was United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-approved in 2019 for reducing vaso-occlusive events (VOEs) in sickle cell disease (SCD), but real-world data is limited.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to analyze crizanlizumab prescription patterns, assess its benefits, and identify barriers in SCD clinics. The study included crizanlizumab recipients from July 2020 to January 2022. They compared pre- and post-initiation data on acute care usage, treatment adherence, discontinuation, and reasons. High utilizers were frequent emergency department (ED) or day infusion program visits.

About 15 patients received crizanlizumab (5 mg/kg) during the study. Overall acute care visits decreased, but not significantly (20 vs. 10, P = 0.07), whereas, in high users, acute care visits significantly decreased (40 vs. 16, P = 0.005). Only five patients continued crizanlizumab after 6 months.

The study concluded that crizanlizumab may reduce acute care visits in SCD, especially for high utilizers, but discontinuation rates were high. Further evaluation is needed.

Source: thejh.org/index.php/jh/article/view/1127/735