Analysis of ILD Hospitalizations, Outcomes, and Costs in the US: 2008-2018 Trends

The following is a summary of "Interstitial lung disease hospitalizations, outcomes, and costs in the United States from 2008 to 2018," published in the JANUARY 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Jeganathan, et al.

Interstitial lung diseases (ILD) are linked with frequent hospitalizations, yet studies assessing hospitalization rates and outcomes remain limited.

Hospitalization data for ILD patients were obtained from the National Inpatient Sample Database. Regression models were utilized to analyze trends in hospitalizations and associated outcomes.

From 2008 to 2018, there were 345,063 hospitalizations with a principal diagnosis of ILD. Hospitalization rates were higher among females, older age groups, and individuals residing in rural areas. Conversely, rates were lower in those with higher income levels and in the western U.S. Among hospitalized patients, 5.1% died, and approximately ~37% required skilled nursing facility or home health services. Deaths were less common among females and individuals with Medicaid and private insurance. Rates were higher in older age groups, those with higher income levels, and those living in medium/small metro and rural areas. Overall, the hospitalization rate decreased by approximately ~23% during the study period, while the percentage of deaths remained stable, except in rural hospitals. The average length of stay was 5.5 days, and the average hospital cost was $10,438, representing an increase of about ~38%.

Although hospitalizations for ILD decreased, the percentage of deaths has remained stable, while hospital costs have risen. Disparities in ILD hospitalization rates and outcomes/costs based on patient and hospital characteristics were identified, underscoring the importance of identifying the underlying causes to reduce health disparities among ILD patients.

