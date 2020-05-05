Chromosomal aberrations are relatively frequent pathologies in both humans and animals. Among them, translocations present a specific meiotic segregation pattern able to give a higher percentage of unbalanced gametes that can induce fertility problems. In this study, the meiotic segregation patterns of 1p, 1q and 18 Bubalus bubalis chromosomes were analyzed in both total sperm fraction and motile sperm fraction of a t(1p;18) carrier and a control bulls by triple-color FISH analysis with a pool of specific BAC probes. The frequencies of each total sperm fraction products in the carrier resulting from alternate, adjacent I, adjacent II and 3:1 segregation were 39%, 20%, 1% and 38%, respectively. On the other hand, the frequencies of each motile sperm fraction products in the carrier resulting from alternate, adjacent I, adjacent II and 3:1 segregation were 93%, 5%, 0% and 2%, respectively. The frequencies of normal sperms in the carrier were 27% and 69% in total sperm fraction and motile sperm fraction, respectively. The frequencies detected in motile sperm fraction were also validated by comparison with bull’s progeny. To our knowledge, this is the first report on the meiotic segregation patterns in motile sperm fractions of B. bubalis bull carrying a chromosomal translocation. These data suggest that translocation has a very limited effect on aneuploidy in the gametes, and therefore, on the reproductive abilities of the bull.

