The following is a summary of “Retrospective analysis of patients with surgically proven ovarian torsion, our experience,” published in the April 2023 issue of Primary Care by Shwyiat et al.

For a study, researchers sought to analyze the medical records and surgical notes of patients with surgically proven ovarian torsion who were admitted to the hospital and underwent surgery, specifically focusing on the incidence of detorsion procedures.

A retrospective analysis was conducted on the medical records and surgical notes of 150 patients diagnosed with surgically proven ovarian torsion and who underwent surgery at our hospital between January 2011 and January 2021. The surgical notes provided information such as the surgical approach (laparotomy or laparoscopy), type of surgery performed (oophorectomy, detorsion, detorsion with cystectomy), whether ovarian fixation was performed, size of the ovarian mass, laterality (unilateral or bilateral), appearance and color of the tortured ovary, and the number of twists. Histopathologic reports of patients who underwent oophorectomy or detorsion with cystectomy were also reviewed.

Of the 150 patients, 88 (58.7%) underwent laparotomy, and 62 (41.2%) underwent laparoscopy to treat ovarian torsion. Among the surgical procedures, detorsion with cystectomy was performed in 96 (64%) cases, detorsion alone in 14 (9.3%) cases, and oophorectomy in 40 (26.6%) cases. The incidence of postoperative complications did not significantly differ between the surgical procedures.

Laparoscopic detorsion with cystectomy was found to be the most frequently performed surgical procedure for the management of ovarian torsion at King Hussein Medical Center, based on the analysis of the medical records and surgical notes of patients over 10 years.

Source: journals.lww.com/jfmpc/Fulltext/2023/04000/Retrospective_analysis_of_patients_with_surgically.8.aspx