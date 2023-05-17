The following is a summary of “Multicenter Analysis of Attrition from the Pediatric Tuberculosis Infection Care Cascade in Boston,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Campbell, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to identify opportunities to improve pediatric tuberculosis (TB) infection care delivery by characterizing losses from the TB infection care cascade.

A retrospective cohort study was conducted on children <18 years old who were screened for TB within two health systems in Boston between January 2017 and May 2019. Patients who underwent tuberculin skin testing (TST) and/or interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) were included in the study.

Of the 13,353 tests conducted among 11,622 patients, 93.9% were completed. Of the 199 patients who tested positive and required clinical evaluation for TB infection, 59.3% completed treatment or received recommendations not to start treatment. Testing completion was more likely in patients aged 12-17 years (vs. <5 years; aOR 1.59; 95% CI, 1.32-1.92), with non-English/non-Spanish language preference (vs. English; aOR, 1.34; 95% CI, 1.02-1.76), and those who received an IGRA (vs. TST; aOR, 30.82; 95% CI, 21.92-43.34). Testing completion was less likely in patients from census tracts with higher social vulnerability index quartiles (i.e., greater social vulnerability; most vulnerable quartile vs least vulnerable quartile, aOR, 0.77; 95% CI, 0.60-0.99). Completion of treatment was more likely in females (vs males; aOR, 2.35; 95% CI, 1.14-4.85) and less likely in patients who started treatment in a primary care clinic (vs TB/infectious diseases clinic; aOR, 0.44; 95% CI, 0.27-0.71).

While testing completion was high among children with a high proportion of negative TB infection tests, completion of evaluation and treatment was moderate. Shifting towards IGRA testing may improve testing completion rates, and interventions targeting social determinants of health were necessary to improve treatment completion.

Reference: https://www.jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(22)00860-5/fulltext