Analysis of Platelet Delta (δ)-Storage Pool Deficiency: Cases and Existing Studies Reviewed

The following is a summary of “Platelet Delta (δ)-Storage Pool Deficiency: A Case Series and Review of the Literature,” published in the June 2023 issue of Hematology by Beirat et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to highlight the underdiagnosis of hereditary platelet delta (δ)-storage pool deficiency, emphasize the significance of utilizing a bleeding assessment tool, and recognize and provide prophylactic treatment. The study included three patients diagnosed with hereditary platelet delta (δ)-storage pool deficiency. These patients exhibited symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding, excessive bleeding after surgery, mucocutaneous bleeding, and a bleeding score equal to or greater than 6. These cases demonstrated the vulnerability of underdiagnosing platelet disorders and emphasized the importance of employing a bleeding assessment tool.

This tool can guide additional investigations, such as transmission electron microscopy, to visualize platelets’ reduced number of dense granules. While bleeding associated with hereditary platelet delta (δ)-storage pool deficiency was generally moderate, it can become severe in specific situations, such as following mucosal surgeries. Severe bleeding episodes can even lead to fatal outcomes.

The study highlighted the significance of recognizing this condition and implementing prophylactic treatment measures.

Source: mdpi.com/2038-8330/15/3/41