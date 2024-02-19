Analysis of sexual dysfunction development among male and female living kidney donors.

Living kidney donations (LKDs) face a persistent demand for patients with end-stage renal disease, emphasizing the importance of LKDs’ growth and success. Although living kidney donors generally exhibit excellent survival rates, little research has explored the development of long-term sexual dysfunction following LKD.

This study aimed to analyze differences in 5-year sexual dysfunction outcomes between male and female living kidney donors, utilizing the TriNetX database, a federated network of electronic medical records from multiple U.S. healthcare organizations.

A propensity score-matched cohort study compared 45-year sexual dysfunction outcomes in adult male and female living kidney donors from December 2013 to December 2022. Cohorts were matched on age; sex; race and ethnicity; diabetes, cardiovascular, genitourinary, and psychiatric comorbidities; lifestyle-related factors; and medications that may impact normal sexual functioning. Primary outcomes included hazard ratio (HR) for decreased libido, sexual dysfunction (composite of male erectile dysfunction, ejaculatory disorders, vaginismus/dyspareunia, infertility, orgasmic disorders, arousal/desire disorders), and sexually transmitted diseases. Secondary outcomes assessed sex counseling and interpersonal relationship issues with spouses or partners.

The matched cohorts included 2315 patients each (male, female), and the mean age was 42.3 ± 12.5 years. At 5 years, male donors had a significantly higher HR for sexual dysfunction (HR, 3.768; 95% confidence interval, 1.929-7.358). Erectile dysfunction occurred in 1% of male patients, while vaginismus/dyspareunia affected <1% of female patients. Other sexual disorders, decreased libido, sexually transmitted diseases, and incidences of sexual and interspousal counseling were not significantly different.

Male living kidney donors faced a higher risk of developing sexual dysfunction 5 years after donation. While LKD remains a safe and viable alternative, clinicians and donors should be mindful of the potential association with sexual dysfunction postdonation. Further research may enhance support for the well-being of living kidney donors.

