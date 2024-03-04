Analyzing Acute Statin Withdrawal Impact During Exercise on Postprandial Metabolism

The following is a summary of “Acute Statin Withdrawal Does not Interfere With the Improvements of a Session of Exercise in Postprandial Metabolism,” published in the January 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Alvarez-Jimenez, et al.

Individuals with dyslipidemia face a heightened risk of atherogenic plaque formation following meals. Both statins and exercise have been shown to mitigate the rise in blood triglyceride levels after eating, but the combined effect of these interventions remains uncertain.

In a randomized crossover design, 11 individuals with dyslipidemia and metabolic syndrome, already on statin therapy, underwent a mixed-meal tolerance test. Plasma lipid concentrations, fat oxidation, glucose, and glycerol kinetics were monitored before and during the meal test. Trials were conducted under habitual statin treatment and again 96 hours after statin withdrawal. Additionally, trials were repeated after a prolonged bout of low-intensity exercise to explore interactions between exercise and statins.

Statins were found to reduce postprandial plasma triglyceride levels from 3.03 ± 0.85 to 2.52 ± 0.86 mmol·L-1(17%; P = .015) and plasma glycerol concentrations (a surrogate for whole-body lipolysis) without affecting plasma free fatty acid concentration or fat oxidation. Prior exercise was associated with increased postprandial plasma glycerol levels (P = .029) and fat oxidation rates (P = .024). Exercise also led to decreased postprandial plasma insulin levels (241 ± 116 vs 301 ± 172 ρmol·L-1; P = .026), albeit insufficient to enhance insulin sensitivity (P = .614). Neither statins nor exercise influenced plasma glucose appearance rates from exogenous or endogenous sources.

In dyslipidemic individuals, statins reduce postprandial blood triglyceride levels without impeding fat oxidation. Moreover, statins do not interfere with exercise’s ability to lower postprandial insulin levels, likely promoting fat oxidation. Finally, statins did not affect the rates of plasma incorporation or oxidation of ingested glucose.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/109/1/80/7241059