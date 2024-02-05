Analyzing Alternative Treatment of Acne Scars with NAFL and Radiofrequency Microneedling

The following is a summary of “Alternating Treatment With Nonablative Fractional Laser and Radiofrequency Microneedling for the Treatment of Acne Scars: A Prospective, Randomized, Split-Face Study,” published in the January 2024 issue of Dermatology by Hartman, et al.

Scarring from acne is a bad side effect that affects up to 95% of people who have acne and has a big effect on their mental health. It has been shown that both nonablative fractional lasers (NAFL) and microneedling with radiofrequency (MNRF) can effectively treat atrophic acne scars.

For a study, researchers sought to determine if switching between NAFL and MNRF is better for treating atrophic acne scars than using NAFL alone. This was a planned, single-center, split-face, double-blind research study. Twenty people with atrophic acne scars had their faces split in half and were randomly assigned to receive either NAFL alone or NAFL rotating with MNRF. Patients got 4 treatments, spaced out by 4 weeks.

The mean global échelle d’évaluation clinique des cicatrices d’acné (ECCA) score for both halves of the face showed a significant change from baseline (P <.001 for both halves) ninety days after the last treatment. At the final endpoint, the usual growth from the start point was 20% to 30%. At any point, there was no significant difference between the two halves of the face in terms of the mean global ECCA score or the percentage increase. Both NAFL and MNRF are indeed safe and successful ways to treat atrophy.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/abstract/2024/01000/alternating_treatment_with_nonablative_fractional.15.aspx