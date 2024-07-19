Analyzing Body Weight and Cardiometabolic Effects of Oral Roflumilast in Patients with Psoriasis

The following is a summary of “Effects of oral roflumilast therapy on body weight and cardiometabolic parameters in patients with psoriasis – results from a randomized controlled trial (PSORRO),” published in the July 2024 issue of Dermatology by Gyldenløve, et al.

Oral roflumilast, a medication approved for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), has been associated with weight loss. Recent studies have also demonstrated its efficacy in treating psoriasis, a condition frequently associated with overweight and obesity. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effects of oral roflumilast on body weight and cardio-metabolic parameters in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The study involved posthoc analyses from the PSORRO study, a randomized, double-blind trial in which participants with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis were assigned to receive either oral roflumilast 500 μg once daily or a placebo for 12 weeks. Following this, both groups were offered open-label roflumilast treatment from week 12 to week 24. Changes in body weight, blood pressure, gastrointestinal symptoms, and laboratory test results were recorded. No specific lifestyle or dietary interventions were implemented during the study period.

A total of 46 patients were randomized into the study. Baseline characteristics were similar across the two groups, with a mean body weight of 103.6 kg. In the roflumilast group, the median percentage change in body weight was -2.6% at week 12 and -4% at week 24. In contrast, patients initially assigned to the placebo group showed a 0.0% change at week 12 and a 1.3% increase at week 24. Additionally, a reduced appetite was more frequently reported among patients receiving roflumilast. No significant changes were observed in blood pressure or laboratory test results.

Oral roflumilast effectively reduced weight loss and appetite in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The findings added to the growing body of evidence supporting roflumilast as a promising treatment option for psoriasis, especially considering the drug’s potential benefits related to body weight management.

Reference: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(24)00426-2/fulltext