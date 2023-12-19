Analyzing Canagliflozin and MAFLD in Diabetes Mellitus Patients

The following is a summary of “Canagliflozin and Metabolic Associated Fatty Liver Disease in Patients With Diabetes Mellitus: New Insights From CANVAS,” published in the November 2023 issue of Endocrinology by Borisov, et al.

Metabolic dysfunction–associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) is prevalent in individuals with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), lacking approved pharmacological interventions. Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors have shown promise in modifying liver-related outcomes for diabetic patients. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the impact of the SGLT-2 inhibitor canagliflozin on liver-related outcomes in individuals with advanced T2DM and high cardiovascular risk.

A secondary post hoc analysis was conducted on two major double-blind randomized controlled trials, CANVAS and CANVAS-R. These trials involved T2DM patients with high cardiovascular risk, randomly assigned to receive canagliflozin or a placebo daily. The primary endpoint focused on a composite of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) improvement (>30%) or ALT normalization. Secondary endpoints included changes in noninvasive fibrosis tests and achieving >10% weight reduction.

The study included 10,131 patients with a median follow-up of 2.4 years (mean age 62; mean diabetes duration 13.5 years; 64.2% male). Of these, 88.5% had MAFLD, and 25.7% displayed elevated liver biochemistry at baseline. The primary composite endpoint occurred in 35.2% of canagliflozin patients versus 26.4% with placebo (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 1.51; 95% CI, 1.38-1.64; P < .001). Canagliflozin improved noninvasive fibrosis tests (NFS, APRI, FNI). Significant >10% weight reduction within 6 years was achieved in 12.7% with canagliflozin compared to 4.1% with placebo (aOR 3.45; 95% CI, 2.91-4.10; P < .001).

Canagliflozin treatment in T2DM patients resulted in improved liver biochemistry and metabolism, suggesting potential benefits for liver fibrosis.

