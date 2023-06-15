The following is a summary of “Bibliometric analysis of the classic cited papers in the American Journal of Surgery: Citation recapitulates surgical history,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Surgery by Wiseman, et al.

For a study, researchers conducted a bibliometric analysis of the American Journal of Surgery (AJS) to identify and characterize its published classic cited papers (CCPs) and place them within a historical context.

They extracted bibliometric data from papers published in the AJS between January 1, 1945, and December 31, 2021, using the Web of Science database. The analysis was conducted using Bibliometrix and VOSViewer software.

During the study period, 27,070 papers were published in the AJS. Among these, we identified 16 CCPs, including 5 top CCPs. Upon reviewing the top CCPs, they found they were based on careful clinical observations and innovation and often built upon previously published work. The top CCPs typically focused on specific diagnoses or commonly performed procedures frequently presented scoring or classification systems, and important details related to new operative approaches or techniques.

Through the bibliometric study of the AJS, they identified, characterized, and appreciated the significant changes that have occurred in the field of surgery throughout its history. The analysis provided valuable insights into the key contributions and advancements in the discipline over time.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(23)00005-3/fulltext