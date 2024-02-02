Analyzing Current and Future Perspectives on CT Screening for Lung Cancer

The following is a summary of “Current and Future Perspectives on Computed Tomography Screening for Lung Cancer: A Roadmap From 2023 to 2027 From the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer,” published in the January 2024 issue of Oncology by Lam et al.

Randomized controlled studies and meta-analyses have shown that screening for lung cancer with low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) cuts the death rate from lung cancer by a large amount. The study was based on the ninth CT screening symposium of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.

The symposium focuses on the main issues that need to be addressed for LDCT screening to be successful worldwide and comes up with a plan to help spread lung cancer screening worldwide. These suggestions give a five-year plan for LDCT screening to become more common worldwide. They include the following: Create quality standards for all screening programs; Come up with ways to find people who have never smoked but are at a high risk of getting lung cancer based on evidence; Come up with guidelines for tracking and managing lung nodules that are accidentally found during programmatic screening for lung cancer; Combine AI and biomarkers to make it easier to tell if suspicious CT scan-detected lesions are cancerous; tailor CT screening intervals to each person’s lung cancer risk; find evidence to support the clinical management and cost-effectiveness of other abnormalities found on a lung cancer screening CT; create public, easy-to-use geospatial tools to plan and monitor fair access to screening services; and create a globally shared education resource for lung cancer screening CT to ensure high-quality reading and reporting.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1556086423006871