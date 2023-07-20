Analyzing Darolutamide Maintenance in Nonprogressive mCRPC Patients After Taxane Treatment (SAKK 08/16)

The following is a summary of “Darolutamide Maintenance in Patients With Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer With Nonprogressive Disease After Taxane Treatment (SAKK 08/16),” published in the July 10, 2023 issue of Oncology by Gillessen, et al.

For a randomized phase II study (Swiss Group for Clinical Cancer Research – SAKK 08/16), researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of darolutamide maintenance in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who had undergone successful taxane chemotherapy.

About 92 patients with mCRPC, who had previously received androgen-receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPIs) and showed nonprogressive disease after taxane treatment, were included in the study. They were randomly assigned to receive either darolutamide 600 mg or a placebo twice daily. The primary endpoint was radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) at 12 weeks, and secondary endpoints included rPFS, event-free survival, overall survival (OS), prostate-specific antigen (PSA) 50% response rate, and adverse events.

Among the recruited patients from 26 centers, 93% had received docetaxel as their prior taxane, and 7% had received cabazitaxel. Abiraterone was used as the prior ARPI in 60% of cases, enzalutamide in 31%, and both in 9%. At 12 weeks, rPFS was significantly improved with darolutamide compared to placebo (64.7% vs. 52.2%; P = .127). The median rPFS was 5.5 months with darolutamide and 4.5 months with placebo (hazard ratio [HR], 0.54 [95% CI, 0.32 to 0.91]; P = .017), and the median event-free survival was 5.4 months versus 2.9 months (HR, 0.46 [95% CI, 0.29 to 0.73]; P = .001). The PSA 50% response rate was also improved with darolutamide (22% vs. 4%; P = .014). The median OS with darolutamide was 24 months, slightly higher than the 21.3 months for placebo (HR, 0.62 [95% CI, 0.3 to 1.26]; P = .181). The incidence of treatment-related adverse events was comparable in both arms.

SAKK 08/16 achieved its primary objective, demonstrating that darolutamide maintenance after successful taxane chemotherapy and prior ARPI treatment led to a statistically significant but modest prolongation of rPFS, with good tolerability. The median OS with darolutamide maintenance showed promise. Should these findings be validated in larger trials, maintenance therapy could become a novel approach in managing patients with mCRPC, particularly those who responded well to prior ARPI treatment.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.22.01726