Analyzing Dysbiosis of the Gut Mycobiome Following Trauma and Sepsis

The following is a summary of “Gut mycobiome dysbiosis after sepsis and trauma,” published in the January 2024 issue of Critical Care by Park et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study to bridge the knowledge gap by investigating how severe infection or injury alters the gut mycobiome in chronic critical illness (CCI) patients.

They examined the lasting gut mycobiome imbalance (dysbiosis) in patients with CCI post-sepsis or trauma for 2-3 weeks post-ICU stay.

The results showed that dysbiotic mycobiome arrays in CCI patients shift towards a pathobiome state, increasing susceptibility to infection compared to age-matched healthy subjects. Candida spp. largely dominate the fungal community in CCI patients, with a depletion of commensal fungal species. Moreover, the myco-pathobiome arrays correlate with shifts in the micro-ecological niche, including specific gut bacteria and gut-blood metabolites.

Investigators concluded that gut fungal imbalances persist for weeks after sepsis or trauma, urging CCI patient care to consider fungal infection risks.

Source: ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13054-023-04780-4