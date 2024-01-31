Analyzing Elevated Uric Acid/Albumin Ratio for Predicting CCC Development in NSTEMI Patients

The following is a summary of “Elevated uric acid/albumin ratio as a predictor of poor coronary collateral circulation development in patients with non-ST segment elevation myocardial infarction,” published in the January 2024 issue of Cardiology by Yin et al.

The Uric acid/albumin ratio (UAR), a novel composite biomarker, demonstrates superior predictive value for cardiovascular disease.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore the correlation between UAR and coronary collateral circulation (CCC) in non-ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) patients.

They included 205 NSTEMI patients who underwent coronary arteriography with at least one major coronary stenosis, encompassing 95% of the cohort. Patients were categorized into two groups based on CCC development, poorly-developed CCC (Rentrop 0–1) and well-developed CCC (Rentrop 2–3). Univariate and logistic regression analyses explored factors influencing adverse CCC formation. Additionally, they generated receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves to assess the predictive efficacy of UAR, CRP, uric acid, and albumin for patients with poorly developed CCC, comparing the area under the curve (AUC).

The results showed that UAR values in NSTEMI patients were significantly higher in the poorly developed CCC group compared to the well-developed CCC group (10.19 [8.80–11.74] vs. 7.79 [6.28–9.55], P<.001). In multiple logistic regression, UAR (OR: 1.365, 95% CI: 1.195–1.560, P<.001), CRP (OR: 1.149, 95% CI: 1.072–1.231, P<.001), and diabetes (OR: 2.924, 95% CI: 1.444–5.920, P=.003) independently predicted poorly developed CCC. ROC curve analysis identified the optimal UAR cut-off value as 8.78 for predicting poorly developed CCC, with 76.8% sensitivity, 62.4% specificity, and an AUC of 0.737 (95% CI: 0.668–0.805, P<.001).

Investigators concluded that elevated UAR emerged as an independent and effective biomarker for predicting poorly developed CCC development in NSTEMI patients.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/clc.24215