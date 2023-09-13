Analyzing HPV-Associated OpSCC Through Automated Image Analysis and NN Modeling of H&E Slides

The following is a summary of “Multifactorial estimation of clinical outcome in HPV-associated oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma via automated image analysis of routine diagnostic H&E slides and neural network modelling,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Oral Oncology by Hue et al.

Standard hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) photomicrographs of human papillomavirus-associated oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinomas (HPV + OpSCC) contain much prognostic data. This study devised a high content image analysis (HCIA) workflow to quantify characteristics of H&E images from HPV + OpSCC patients to identify predictive characteristics and predict patient outcomes. First, an open-source HCIA tool for single-cell segmentation and classification of H&E images has been developed.

Subsequently, researchers analyzed a set of 889 diagnostic H&E slides from a retrospective cohort of HPV + OpSCC patients with favorable (FO, n = 60) or unfavorable (UO, n = 30) outcomes using their HCIA tool. They have identified and quantified 31 prognostic features used to train an artificial neural network (ANN) model to predict patient outcomes. In 31 and 17 variables, respectively, univariate and multivariate statistical analyses revealed significant differences between FO and UO patients (P<0.05). When applied to test or validation sets, the NN model had an overall recognition accuracy of 72.5% and 71.2% for FO and UO patients with a single image.

With ten images per patient, the accuracy of the NN model in the test set increased to 86.7%. Their open-source H&E analysis methodology and predictive models validate previously reported prognostic characteristics and identify novel factors that accurately predict HPV + OpSCC outcomes. Their research supports the use of machine learning in digital pathology to extract clinically pertinent features from routine diagnostic pathology without the need for additional biomarkers.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1368837523000957