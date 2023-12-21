Analyzing IoT in Assisted Reproduction

The following is a summary of “Internet of Things in assisted reproduction,” published in the November 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Palmer et al.

There is a network that connects physical items with sensors, software, and internet access for the purpose of exchanging data. This network is known as the Internet of Things (IoT). When it comes to healthcare, especially in IVF labs, the integration of the Internet of Things with medical equipment offers potential.

The Internet of Things can provide a data-driven laboratory equipped with automation, enhanced conditions, tailored therapy, and efficient workflows. This can be accomplished by using telecommunications, cybersecurity, data management, and intelligent platforms. The use of 5G technology guarantees a quick and dependable connection for data transfer in real-time, while blockchain technology prevents unauthorized access to patient information.

Computing in the fog helps to minimize latency and makes real-time analytics possible. Wearable Internet of Things and miniature monitoring devices for tracking in vitro fertilization operations are made possible by microelectromechanical systems. Nevertheless, it was necessary to handle obstacles such as security concerns and network issues by implementing cybersecurity measures and continuing to make breakthroughs in networking. Even with the Internet of Things (IoT) in the IVF laboratory, clinical embryologists should continue to preserve their experience and knowledge for the sake of safety and supervision.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1472648323004388