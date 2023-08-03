Analyzing Loma Linda University’s Experience: An Institutional Review and Outcomes at Resident Cosmetic Clinic

The following is a summary of “Resident Cosmetic Clinic: An Institutional Review and Outcomes Analysis of the Loma Linda University Experience,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Dermatologic Surgery by Desai et al.

As the number of dermatologists offering cosmetic procedures increases, so does the need for cosmetic dermatology training during residency. A resident cosmetic clinic (RCC) model allows learners to gain practical experience while patients access more affordable pricing. The objectives are to evaluate the volume and variety of cosmetic dermatological procedures performed during residency. To compare the Loma Linda University (LLU) Dermatology RCC data with residency program data nationwide. To guide other dermatology residency programs that desire to include cosmetic training in their curriculum.

In this cross-sectional, retrospective chart review study, resident training in cosmetic procedures at the LLU RCC was quantified and compared to Accreditation Council for Graduate Medication Education-reported national program averages, minimums, and maximums. Compared to other dermatology residents nationwide, LLU RCC residents performed more nonablative skin rejuvenation, intensified pulsed light, and soft tissue augmentation procedures than the resident surgeon.

An evaluation of the institution reveals an unmet need for increased exposure to and training in various cosmetic dermatological procedures during residency. Through the establishment of a resident cosmetic clinic, practical considerations for attaining optimal learning experiences were presented.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/Abstract/2023/06000/The_Resident_Cosmetic_Clinic__An_Institutional.14.aspx