Analyzing Neuroimmune Interplay in Atopic Disorders: Symptoms, Mechanisms and Targets

The following is a summary of “Neuroimmune interplay during type 2 inflammation: Symptoms, mechanisms, and therapeutic targets in atopic diseases,” published in the April 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Kim, et al.

Type 2 inflammation is characterized by overexpression and heightened activity of type 2 cytokines, mediators, and cells that drive neuroimmune activation and sensitization to previously subthreshold stimuli. The consequences of altered neuroimmune activity differ by tissue type and disease; they include skin inflammation, sensitization to pruritogens, and itch amplification in atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis; airway inflammation and/or hyperresponsiveness, loss of expiratory volume, airflow obstruction and increased mucus production in asthma; loss of sense of smell in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; and dysphagia in eosinophilic esophagitis.

For a study, researchers sought to describe the neuroimmune interactions that underlie the various sensory and autonomic pathologies in type 2 inflammatory diseases and present recent advances in targeted treatment approaches to reduce type 2 inflammation and its associated symptoms in these diseases.

Further research was needed to understand better the neuroimmune mechanisms underlying chronic, sustained inflammation and its related sensory pathologies in diseases associated with type 2 inflammation.

Understanding the neuroimmune interactions in type 2 inflammatory diseases was crucial for developing targeted treatment approaches to alleviate symptoms and improve patient outcomes. Further research was needed to elucidate the underlying mechanisms and develop more effective therapies for these conditions.

