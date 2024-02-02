Analyzing Optimal Timing of Biologics or Aspirin Desensitization in AERD Management

The following is a summary of “Should Biologics Be Used Before Aspirin Desensitization in Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease?,” published in the January 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Laidlaw, et al.

A paradigm change in treating aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease (AERD) has led to the development of novel techniques to treat the condition. These new treatments have been developed at the same time. 2015 was the year that marked the beginning of the process, which was characterized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) obtaining authorization for the first biologic medication for severe eosinophilic asthma.

At the same time, a new era in treating patients who suffer from airway difficulties mediated by type 2 began. Both of these events happened simultaneously. Even though this has increased the number of alternatives available to patients, which is unquestionably a positive development, it has left physicians without a definitive answer about how to strike a balance between the many treatments that are available for AERD, what to prescribe for treatment, and how to evaluate the advantages and risks associated with each therapy most effectively?

In addition to delineating a strategy for conducting more research in the future, researchers sought to analyze the advantages and disadvantages discussed in the preceding paragraphs.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213219823010504