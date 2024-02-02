Analyzing Optimal Transformations in Patients Post PLLA Treatment

The following is a summary of “Optimal Changes Seen in Patients After Treatment With Poly-l-Lactic Acid: A Retrospective Descriptive Study,” published in the January 2024 issue of Dermatology by Alcotzer, et al.

A biostimulator called poly-l-lactic acid (PLLA) helps the body make more collagen, which restores volume. It became famous because it smoothed out lines on the face and had long-lasting effects, but exactly what changes can be seen on the face is still being determined.

For a study, researchers sought to find and describe the changes seen after PLLA is injected into the face.

The names of 678 people who had two or three PLLA injection treatments at this center between 2021 and 2022 were found on a list. After two rounds of evaluations, 31 independent foreign experts talked about the three main changes they saw in pictures of the 12 patients who had improved the most, taken before and after about 7 months after their last needle session. There were 1,015 descriptions sent in. They were put into groups based on how alike they were. The major changes that were seen were better shaping and development of the side of the face, a lifting effect with a secondary effect on the nasolabial fold, and better skin structure and rigidity.

The study found that poly-lactic acid treatments could shape, lift, and improve the appearance of skin in the face. More study is needed to ensure these results are correct and to develop a scale for rating PLLA shots.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/abstract/2024/01000/optimal_changes_seen_in_patients_after_treatment.13.aspx