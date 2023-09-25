Analyzing Refractory Anaphylaxis in Severe Cases

The following is a summary of “Refractory Anaphylaxis: A New Entity for Severe Anaphylaxis,” published in the July 2023 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice by Pouessel et al.

Anaphylaxis reactions range from relatively mild lower respiratory involvement (depending on the definition of anaphylaxis used) to more severe reactions that are refractory to initial treatment with epinephrine and may infrequently result in death. Diverse grading scales exist to characterize severe reactions, but there needs to be a consensus regarding the most appropriate method for defining severity.

Refractory anaphylaxis (RA) is a new term that describes the persistence of anaphylaxis despite initial epinephrine administration. To date, however, marginally distinct definitions have been proposed. In this Rostrum, researchers examined these definitions in addition to epidemiology, elicitor, risk factor, and RA management data.

To improve epidemiological surveillance, advance their comprehension of the pathophysiology of RA, and optimize management strategies to reduce morbidity and mortality, they advocate harmonizing the various definitions of rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

