Analyzing risk factors and constructing a predictive model for superficial esophageal carcinoma with submucosal infiltration exceeding 200 micrometers.

Oct 07, 2024

Experts: Yutong Cui,Zichen Luo,Xiaobo Wang,Shiqi Liang,Guangbing Hu,Xinrui Chen,Ji Zuo,Lu Zhou,Haiyang Guo,Xianfei Wang

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Yutong Cui

    Department of Gastroenterology, Digestive endoscopy center, The Affiliated Hospital of North Sichuan Medical College, Nanchong, 63700, Sichuan, China.

    Zichen Luo

    Department of Gastroenterology, Digestive endoscopy center, The Affiliated Hospital of North Sichuan Medical College, Nanchong, 63700, Sichuan, China.

    Xiaobo Wang

    Department of Gastroenterology, Digestive endoscopy center, The Affiliated Hospital of North Sichuan Medical College, Nanchong, 63700, Sichuan, China.

    Shiqi Liang

    Department of Gastroenterology, Digestive endoscopy center, The Affiliated Hospital of North Sichuan Medical College, Nanchong, 63700, Sichuan, China.

    Guangbing Hu

    Department of Gastroenterology, Digestive endoscopy center, The Affiliated Hospital of North Sichuan Medical College, Nanchong, 63700, Sichuan, China.

    Xinrui Chen

    Department of Gastroenterology, Digestive endoscopy center, The Affiliated Hospital of North Sichuan Medical College, Nanchong, 63700, Sichuan, China.

    Ji Zuo

    Department of Gastroenterology, Digestive endoscopy center, The Affiliated Hospital of North Sichuan Medical College, Nanchong, 63700, Sichuan, China.

    Lu Zhou

    Department of Gastroenterology, Digestive endoscopy center, The Affiliated Hospital of North Sichuan Medical College, Nanchong, 63700, Sichuan, China.

    Haiyang Guo

    Department of Gastroenterology, Digestive endoscopy center, The Affiliated Hospital of North Sichuan Medical College, Nanchong, 63700, Sichuan, China.

    Xianfei Wang

    Department of Gastroenterology, Digestive endoscopy center, The Affiliated Hospital of North Sichuan Medical College, Nanchong, 63700, Sichuan, China. 2750853458@qq.com.

