Analyzing SEER Population Data by Predictors and Patterns through Metastatic TC

The following is a summary of “Metastatic Testicular Cancer Patterns and Predictors: A Contemporary Population-based SEER Analysis,” published in the October 2023 issue of Urology by Shah, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to elucidate clinical and demographic predictors of metastatic testicular cancer (TC) at presentation and to assess the impact of these factors on prognosis. Patients with metastatic TC generally experience poorer outcomes compared to those with localized or locoregional disease, and the study aimed to identify social determinants of health that might compound this trend.

The study utilized the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database, identifying 16,528 patients aged ≥18 with TC diagnosed between 2010 and 2016. Descriptive statistics were analyzed using the Fisher exact test and Pearson chi-square test for continuous and categorical variables. Multivariate logistic regression analysis and competing risks regression were employed to evaluate predictors of specific metastases and factors influencing cancer-specific mortality (CSM), respectively.

Among 16,474 patients with complete data, 11.39% had distant metastases at diagnosis. Patients with distant metastases exhibited disease-specific and demographic variables associated with worse health outcomes (all P < .001). Lung metastases were the predominant site of synchronous and solitary metastases. Disease-specific predictors of metastasis included T stage, histology, tumor size, lymphovascular invasion, and cryptorchidism. Patient-specific predictors included age, geography, ethnicity, race, marital status, and socioeconomic status. Approximately one-fourth of patients with metastases died. Poor CSM was associated with histology, age, insurance status, and socioeconomic status. All metastatic sites except bone were associated with worse CSM, with lung metastases conferring the greatest risk.

The cross-sectional study identified variables associated with TC metastasis and survival, emphasizing the significance of social determinants of health in TC mortality. The findings supported a risk-stratified approach to staging and management while addressing disparities in outcomes.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00594-0/fulltext