Analyzing Short-Term Prognostic Impact of CCI in GCA Patients

The following is a summary of “Short-Term Prognostic Effect of Comprehensive Complication Index in Patients with Gastric Cardia Adenocarcinoma,” published in the January 2024 issue of Surgery by Liu et al.

In this study, researchers investigated the utility of the Clavien-Dindo Classification (CDC) and the Comprehensive Complication Index (CCI) for assessing postoperative complications in patients with Gastric Cardia Adenocarcinoma (GCA). The study involved the evaluation of 203 patients who underwent radical surgery for GCA at Jinling Hospital between 2016 and 2023. The primary outcome variables, including Hospital Length of Stay, duration of intensive care unit stay postoperatively, time to return to normal activities, and total hospitalization cost, were assessed. The strength of the correlation between the CCI and CDC for these outcomes was measured using the area under the curve. Their findings revealed that the CCI exhibited a superior association strength compared to the CDC, as evidenced by the higher area under the curve values for all primary outcome variables: Hospital Length of Stay (0.956 versus 0.910), intensive care unit stay duration (0.969 versus 0.954), time to return to normal activities (0.983 versus 0.962), and total hospitalization cost (0.925 versus 0.911).

In conclusion, the CCI demonstrated a stronger positive association than the CDC with short-term postoperative complications in GCA. These results suggest that CCI may have significant implications for enhancing postoperative patient management in individuals undergoing radical surgery for GCA.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022480423006716