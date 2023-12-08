Analyzing Tardive Dyskinesia Impact Scale and AIMS Trajectories Over Time with Valbenazine Treatment

The following is a summary of “Trajectories of Tardive Dyskinesia Impact Scale (TDIS) and Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS) over time with valbenazine treatment,” published in the August 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Rodriguez et al.

Both the clinician-rated Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS) and the patient-reported Tardive Dyskinesia Impact Scale (TDIS) are used to assess tardive dyskinesia (TD) severity and its impact on patients’ lives.

Researchers conducted a retrospective analysis of data from the KINECT-4 trial to evaluate the longitudinal changes in TDIS and global AIMS scores among patients with TD treated with valbenazine.

They analyzed AIMS total score (items 1-7), AIMS8, AIMS10, and TDIS total score from baseline (BL) to week 52 in the KINECT-4 population and based on primary psychiatric diagnosis (schizophrenia/schizoaffective disorder [SCZ] or mood disorder). AIMS served as a primary endpoint, while TDIS was an exploratory one.

The results showed 163 patients completing a 48-week treatment period + 4-week washout (SCZ n=119; mood disorder n=44). At baseline (BL), the mean AIMS total score was 14.6, indicating moderate TD severity (AIMS8 mean=3.2). Most patients were initially aware of TD with mild distress (AIMS10 mean=2.7). Over 48 weeks, the AIMS total score decreased, with a mean change from BL of −10.6. TD severity and distress reduced, with the majority scoring minimal severity (AIMS8=1) and being aware/no distress at 48 weeks (AIMS10=1). Mean TDIS scores decreased from 16.5 to 6.0 at week 48, signifying minimal TD impact on activity for SCZ and mood disorder groups. A weak but significant correlation (Pearson r=0.26) was noted between total AIMS and TDIS scores.

They concluded that AIMS and TDIS scores improved over 48 weeks of valbenazine treatment, suggesting that clinician-rated and patient-reported TD measures may be valuable in future studies.

