The following is a summary of “Teprotumumab-Related Hyperglycemia,” published in the April 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Amarikwa, et al.

Graves orbitopathy (GO), or thyroid eye disease, is an autoimmune disease with serious consequences for vision and appearance. Teprotumumab, a monoclonal antibody targeting the insulin-like growth factor-I receptor, has recently been approved for the treatment of GO.

However, it has been observed that hyperglycemia, an elevation in blood glucose levels, occurs as an adverse event in approximately 10% of patients treated with teprotumumab in recent clinical trials. Therefore, for a study, researchers sought to investigate the incidence, severity, management, and long-term changes in blood glucose levels in patients receiving teprotumumab in an academic practice cohort.

A longitudinal observational study included all consecutive patients treated with teprotumumab at a single institution between March 2020 and May 2022. In addition, hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), a marker of long-term glucose control, was measured every three months.

Forty-two patients with baseline normoglycemia (n = 22), prediabetes (n = 10), and diabetes (n = 10) were followed for an average of 47.5 weeks. Overall, there was a 0.5% increase in HbA1c at three months. The least-squares mean changes in HbA1c at three months were 1.3 (P < .001), 0.7 (P = .01), and 0.1 (P = .41) in patients with diabetes, prediabetes, and normoglycemia, respectively. Among the patients, 52% (22/42) experienced hyperglycemia, with 55% (12/22) classified as mild, 41% (9/22) as moderate, and 5% (1/22) as life-threatening. Age, pre-existing diabetes, and Hispanic and Asian race/ethnicity were identified as significant risk factors for hyperglycemia. Among patients with hyperglycemia, 36.4% (8/22) returned to their baseline glycemic status at the last follow-up.

Although teprotumumab is effective in treating GO, it carries a substantial risk of hyperglycemia, particularly in patients with pre-existing diabetes. Hyperglycemia may persist even after discontinuation of teprotumumab. The findings emphasized the importance of guidelines for screening and managing teprotumumab-related hyperglycemia.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/4/858/6775285?redirectedFrom=fulltext