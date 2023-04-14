The following is a summary of the “Relapsing and Remitting Proliferative Glomerulonephritis With Monoclonal Immunoglobulin Deposits in Association With Infection and Vaccination: A Case Report,” published in the January 2023 issue of Kidney Medicine by Moubarak, et al.

When it comes to monoclonal gammopathies of renal significance, proliferative glomerulonephritis with monoclonal immunoglobulin deposits (PGNMID) is the second most common form. Kidney disease has a high natural history of progression to kidney failure and recurrence after kidney transplantation.

Typically, treatment is directed at the abnormal clone; however, empiric treatment is still recommended in the absence of an identifiable clone to prevent a worsening prognosis. In this report, we present an unusual case of PGNMID characterized by a relapsing-remitting illness course that most likely resulted from infection and vaccination. The patient’s kidney function remained stable over the years, improving after each episode.

This case report emphasizes the significance of looking into recent infectious exposures or vaccinations as possible triggers for this disease. Future patients with PGNMID should think about this correlation, particularly in the absence of a clone that can be used to direct treatment.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590059522002084