Analyzing the Clinical Practice and Impact of CO2 Levels on Outcomes in Mechanically Ventilated ABI Patients

The following is a summary of “Clinical practice and effect of carbon dioxide on outcomes in mechanically ventilated acute brain-injured patients: a secondary analysis of the ENIO study,” published in the January 2024 issue of Critical Care by Robba et al.

Whether controlling blood partial pressure of carbon dioxide (PaCO 2 ) affects outcomes in patients with high brain pressure (ICP) remains uncertain.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to characterize PaCO 2 targets and incidence of abnormal values in acute brain-injured (ABI) patients during their first ICU week, additionally exploring potential links between PaCO 2 and in-hospital mortality.

They conducted a secondary analysis of a prospective observational study with adult patients undergoing invasive ventilation for traumatic brain injury (TBI), subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), intracranial hemorrhage (ICH), or ischemic stroke (IS). PaCO 2 measurements were taken from ICU admission on days 1, 3, and 7. Normocapnia as PaCO 2 35–45 mmHg; mild hypocapnia: 32–35 mmHg; severe hypocapnia: 26–31 mmHg; forced hypocapnia: <26 mmHg; hypercapnia: >45 mmHg.

The results showed 1476 patients (65.9% male, mean age 52 ± 18 years). Upon ICU admission, 804 (54.5%) patients exhibited normocapnia (1.37 episodes per person/day during ICU stay), while 125 (8.5%) and 334 (22.6%) displayed mild or severe hypocapnia (0.52 and 0.25 episodes/day). Forced hypocapnia and hypercapnia were administered in 40 (2.7%) and 173 (11.7%) patients. PaCO 2 demonstrated a U-shaped correlation with in-hospital mortality, with only severe hypocapnia and hypercapnia associated with an increased probability of in-hospital mortality (omnibus P value = 0.0009). Substantial differences were noted among various subgroups of ABI patients.

Investigators concluded that while normocapnia and mild hypocapnia were prevalent in ABI patients, extreme PaCO 2 deviations were linked to significantly higher in-hospital mortality.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00134-023-07305-3