Sleep Apnea Tied to Higher Hypothyroidism Risk: Lymphocyte Count Key in Diagnosis

The study finds a link between obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and hypothyroidism, indicating a higher risk of hypothyroidism in OSA patients with elevated lymphocyte counts, emphasizing the diagnostic value of lymphocyte count in identifying at-risk individuals.

The following is a summary of “Association of Lymphocytes with Hypothyroidism in obstructive sleep apnea,” published in the January 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Fang et al.

This study investigates the interplay between obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and hypothyroidism, exploring the potential involvement of lymphocytes in the development of hypothyroidism in OSA patients.

A cohort of 920 OSA patients underwent comprehensive assessments, including nocturnal sleep monitoring, thyroid function testing, and routine blood tests. Logistic regression analysis identified independent predictors of hypothyroidism, and a receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis determined the lymphocyte count cutoff for predicting hypothyroidism in OSA individuals.

Among 920 OSA patients (617 males, 303 females), 879 exhibited normal thyroid function, and 41 had hypothyroidism, resulting in an incidence of 4.46%. In the entire OSA population and male OSA patients, the hypothyroid group showed significantly higher lymphocyte counts than the control group (p = 0.002 and 0.020, respectively). Subgroup analyses revealed a notable increase in lymphocytes in the hypothyroid group among OSA patients younger than 60 years and those with mild to moderate OSA. Lymphocyte count, Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), and gender emerged as independent predictors of hypothyroidism development in OSA patients. ROC curve analysis demonstrated an escalating risk of hypothyroidism with increasing lymphocyte count across the entire patient population, with an optimal diagnostic cutoff point of 2.5 (× 10*9/L).

The prevalence of hypothyroidism rises with increasing lymphocyte counts in OSA patients. Lymphocyte count emerges as an independent predictor for hypothyroidism occurrence, offering diagnostic value in identifying OSA patients at risk of developing hypothyroidism. This study underscores the intricate relationship between OSA, lymphocytes, and hypothyroidism, contributing valuable insights for clinical assessment and management strategies in this patient population.

