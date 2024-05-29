Analyzing the Delphi Consensus Recommendations for Treating CCCA

The following is a summary of “Treatment for central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia—Delphi consensus recommendations,” published in the February 2024 issue of Dermatology by Jackson, et al.

There was no established standard of care for treating central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia (CCCA), leading to diverse treatment practices. For a study, researchers sought to develop consensus statements regarding using various pharmacological therapies in treating adults with CCCA.

From January to March 2023, a modified Delphi study was conducted with 27 dermatologists specializing in hair and scalp disorders. Statements achieved strong consensus if 75% or more of respondents agreed or disagreed and moderate consensus if 55% and 75% agreed or disagreed.

In the first round, 5 out of 33 statements (15.2%) reached a strong consensus, while 9 out of 28 statements (32.1%) did so in the second round. After the final round, strong consensus was achieved for 20 out of 70 statements (28.6%) overall. Additionally, the two statements achieved moderate consensus. The study only included English-speaking, US-based dermatologists and did not address nonpharmacological therapies.

Despite differing opinions among dermatologists, consensus was reached on several statements to aid in the management of CCCA. The study also highlighted areas needing more expert consensus, aiming to stimulate further research and development of therapeutic options for CCCA.

