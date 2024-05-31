Analyzing the Efficacy of NMT for Treating Non-Fluent Aphasia

The following is a summary of “Neurologic music therapy for non-fluent aphasia: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials,” published in the May 2024 issue of Neurology by Gu et al.

Despite widespread acceptance of neurologic music therapy (NMT) for non-fluent aphasia, optimal treatment approaches for speech function remain unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the effectiveness of NMT on speech function and identify the optimal dosage for intervention.

They reviewed all papers and reviews from the database (July 2023) from PubMed, Cochrane Library, Web of Science, Embase, and CNKI. Statistical analyses were performed using RevManV5.4.1 and a random-effects model. The main outcome was the standardized mean difference (SMD) in speech functions, calculated from baseline to endpoint in the NMT group vs. the control arm.

The results showed 11 studies with 329 patients with a significant improvement in NMT improved repetition ability (SMD = 0.37, 95%CI [0.12, 0.62], P<0.05) but had no significant effect on naming, comprehension, spontaneous speech, or communication. For intervention times over 20 hours, NMT notably enhanced repetition ability (SMD = 0.43, 95%CI [0.06, 0.79], P<0.05).

Investigators concluded that while NMT improved repetition abilities in patients with non-fluent aphasia, further research with larger samples was needed to determine the ideal dosage for different aphasia subtypes.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/neurology/articles/10.3389/fneur.2024.1395312/full