Analyzing the Factors Responsible for Early-Onset Intracranial Aneurysms in ADPKD Patients

The following is a summary of the article titled “Factors associated with early-onset intracranial aneurysms in patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease,” published in the February 2024 issue of Nephrology by Ushio et al.

The increasing emphasis on attribute-based medicine underscores early-onset intracranial aneurysms’ profound and enduring impact on patients.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to examine and compare the factors linked to intracranial aneurysms among patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) across different age groups (≥ 50 years and < 50 years).

They examined 519 ADPKD patients, with a median age of 44 years, an estimated glomerular filtration rate of 54.5 mL/min/1.73 m2, and a total follow-up duration of 3104 patient-years. Logistic regression analyses were conducted to identify factors linked to intracranial aneurysms.

The result showed that significant interactions were observed between age category (age ≥ 50 years), female sex (P=0.0027 for the interaction), and hypertension (P=0.0074 for the interaction) concerning the presence of intracranial aneurysms. Female sex and hypertension were identified as risk factors for intracranial aneurysms exclusively in patients aged ≥ 50 years. Presence of intracranial aneurysms was notably associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) stages 4–5 (OR = 3.87, P=0.0007) and a family history of intracranial aneurysm or subarachnoid hemorrhage (OR = 2.30, P=0.0217) among patients aged < 50 years. Patients aged ≥ 50 years, besides the factors above [OR = 2.38, P=0.0355 for CKD stages 4–5; OR = 3.49, P=0.0094 for family history of intracranial aneurysm or subarachnoid hemorrhage], female sex (OR = 4.51, P=0.0005), and hypertension (OR = 5.89, P=0.0012) were also linked to intracranial aneurysms.

Investigators concluded that early-onset intracranial aneurysm risk increases in individuals under 50 with kidney dysfunction (CKD stages 4-5) or a family history of intracranial aneurysm/subarachnoid hemorrhage.

