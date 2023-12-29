Analyzing the Growing Significance of BAs in White Adipose Tissue Function

The following is a summary of “Emerging role of bile acids in white adipose tissue,” published in the November 2023 issue of Endocrinology by Schmid, et al.

The effects of bile acids (BAs) on the liver, the function of the enteroendocrine system, the small intestine, and brown adipose tissue have been the subject of numerous research studies. A specific physiological compartment underappreciated inside the body is the blood vessels (BAs) found in the peripheral circulatory system. This internal compartment is outside of the liver.

Within the scope of this research, researchers investigated the possibility that systemic BAs might be categorized as specific steroidal hormones that influence white adipocytes. In addition, they suggested the name “bilokines” (sometimes known as “bile hormones”) to refer to the particular interaction between the FXR and TGR5 receptors that takes place in adipocytes.

Certain BAs and their agonists regulate various processes, including adipocyte differentiation, lipid accumulation, hypoxia, autophagy, adipokine and cytokine release, insulin signaling, and glucose uptake. Adipoinflammatory and metainflammatory processes in visceral obesity, which are the causal mechanisms that underlie insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2D), might be addressed using BA signaling, which could offer a unique therapy pathway for these processes. These processes are the root cause of insulin resistance and T2D.

