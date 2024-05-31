Analyzing the Impact of Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction on HFpEF Development

The following is a summary of “Role of coronary microvascular dysfunction in the pathogenesis of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction,” published in the May 2024 issue of Cardiology by Al-Khayatt et al.

Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is caused by various pathophysiological processes, including coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD), but confirming casualties has been challenging.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to determine how dysfunction of microcirculation in a healthy heart may lead to HFpEF and suggest future research directions.

They reviewed relevant literature to understand microcirculations’ role in heart health and dysfunction, leading to HFpEF among patients. They also explored improvements in current diagnostic tools for CMD.

The results showed microcirculation dysfunction and CMD play a significant role in the pathogenesis of HFpEF. While CMD is prevalent among patients with HFpEF and may serve as a treatment target, current diagnostic tools need to be improved.

Investigators concluded that understanding microcirculation in HFpEF is crucial for effective therapy. CMD may represent a promising treatment target, and further research is needed to address gaps in evidence and improve diagnostic tools for CMD in HFpEF.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666602224000302