Analyzing the Impact of IPC in Primary Care on Patient Health

The following is a summary of “Interprofessional collaboration in primary care: what effect on patient health? A systematic literature review,” published in the November 2023 issue of Primary Care by Bouton, et al.

Interprofessional Collaboration (IPC) is seen as one way to solve health problems at a time when basic care is changing how it is organized. In all developed countries, the number of interprofessional treatments based on primary care is growing. However, there isn’t a lot of data on how these partnerships improve patient-centered results. For a study, researchers sought to look at how IPC based on basic care affected results that were important to the patient. Following the PRISMA guidelines, researchers did a systematic literature review using the PubMed, Embase, PsycINFO, and CINAHL databases from January 1, 1995, to March 1, 2021.

Included were studies that looked at how IPC in basic care affected the health of patients. The updated Downs and Black checklist was used to rate the quality of the studies. There were 65 articles about 61 treatments that were looked at. About 43 of the studies were planned and random. The studies were put into three main groups: studies with heart disease patients (28 studies), including 18 studies with diabetes and 5 studies with high blood pressure in the arteries; studies with older patients and/or patients with multiple disorders (18 studies); and studies with people who have signs of mental or physical disorders (15 studies).

The range of cases included was very large, from 50 to 312,377. This is the percentage of research that said IPC had a good effect on patient-centered outcomes: 23 of the 28 studies looked at patients with heart disease risk, 8 of the 18 studies looked at patients over 65 or with multiple disorders, and 11 of the 12 studies that looked at patients with mental or physical illnesses. There was evidence that IPC is a successful way to care for people at high risk for heart disease. The number of research on older or polypathological patients, as well as patients with mental or physical problems, still needs to be higher, and the results are mixed. Comparative designs should be used more often in studies; this would provide more proof of the good effects and benefits of IPC on patient factors.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-023-02189-0