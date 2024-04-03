Analyzing the Link Between Weight Loss and Mortality in Malignant Melanoma Patients

The following is a summary of “Association between weight loss and death in patients with malignant melanoma: A retrospective study of 28 cases,” published in the March 2024 issue of Dermatology by Tanaka, et al.

Malignant melanoma (MM) is notorious for its poor prognosis, often attributed to metastasis and cancer-related mortality. Monitoring prognostic factors is crucial, with elevated lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) being a significant marker to track during the disease course. Tumor thickness, ulceration, lymph node metastases, metastatic lesions, and sites of metastasis are essential factors for predicting MM survival. While weight loss is not typically considered in MM prognostication, it is monitored in other cancers like lung and gastrointestinal cancer. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the association between weight loss and MM prognosis. They analyzed data from MM patients treated at our institution, comparing the prognoses of two groups: those with weight loss of at least 5% of body weight and those with weight loss not exceeding 5% over 12 months.

They retrospectively assessed the prognoses of two groups of MM patients based on their weight loss status: those experiencing at least a 5% loss of body weight and those with weight loss below 5% over 12 months.

The group with weight loss of at least 5% exhibited a higher mortality rate compared to the latter group. A weight loss exceeding 5% of body weight within a month consistently indicated a poor prognosis.

The findings suggested a potential association between MM prognosis and weight loss exceeding 5% within a year. Monitoring body weight could be an informative factor for predicting MM survival, emphasizing the importance of assessing weight changes in MM patient care.

