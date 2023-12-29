Analyzing the Paradoxical Impact of Extended Inadequate Sleep on Lipid Levels: A Comprehensive Analysis

The following is a summary of “Paradoxical Effects of Prolonged Insufficient Sleep on Lipid Profile: A Pooled Analysis of 2 Randomized Trials,” published in the October 2023 issue of Cardiology by Barragán et al.

In this investigation, researchers explored the impact of extended mild sleep restriction (SR) on the lipid and inflammatory profiles of 78 participants, predominantly women, with a habitual sleep duration of 7 to 9 hours per night. Over two 6-week intervals in a randomized crossover design, participants underwent conditions of either adequate sleep (AS) or SR (AS reduced by 1.5 hours per night). Various lipid parameters and inflammatory markers were measured, including total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, triglycerides, CRP (C-reactive protein), interleukin 6, and tumor necrosis factor-α. The analysis revealed intriguing findings: SR increased high-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the full sample. However, the effects of SR on total cholesterol, LDL-C, and interleukin 6 appeared to be influenced by sex and menopausal status, showing variations in premenopausal women compared to postmenopausal women and men. Specifically, total cholesterol and LDL-C decreased in premenopausal women under SR conditions, highlighting potential sex-specific impacts.

Furthermore, the study observed an interesting connection between increased inflammation during SR and lower LDL-C in premenopausal women, suggesting a potential association between changes in inflammation and lipid outcomes under these sleep conditions. These findings imply that prolonged insufficient sleep might not directly contribute to atherogenic lipids in healthy adults. However, the relationship between heightened inflammation and lower LDL-C in premenopausal women parallels the concept of the “lipid paradox,” where low cholesterol levels are associated with higher cardiovascular disease risk in proinflammatory conditions, warranting further exploration and understanding.

Source: ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.123.032078