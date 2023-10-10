Analyzing the Patterns of Treatment and Economic Burdens for PCME

The following is a summary of “Real-world treatment patterns and economic burden of post-cataract macular edema,” published in the September 2023 issue of Opthalmology by Ahmadyar et al.

Post-cataract macular edema (PCME) is a common complication of cataract surgery that can lead to permanent vision loss if left untreated. There are no standardized treatment guidelines for PCME, and its economic burden is significant. Researchers started a retrospective study to assess real-world treatment patterns and the economic burden of patients with PCME.

They conducted a retrospective claims analysis utilizing patient data from the IBM® MarketScan® Commercial and Medicare Supplemental databases. The analysis involved 2430 patients with PCME one year post cataract surgery and 7,290 patients without PCME, matched 1:3 based on age, geographic region, diabetes, cataract surgery type, and Charlson Comorbidity Index. Treatment analysis for PCME patients summarized medication distribution across therapy lines. An economic study using linear regression models compared the average numbers and costs of eye-related outpatient visits, optical coherence tomography scans, and ophthalmic medications between the two groups.

The results showed 27 different treatment combinations within 6 treatment lines. The most frequent first-line treatments included topical steroid drops (372 [30%]), topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug drops (321 [27%]), and intraocular or periocular injectable steroids (189 [15%]). Compared to matched controls, PCME patients had an average of 6 additional eye-related outpatient office visits (95% CI: 5.7–6.2), leading to an extra $3,897 in total costs (95% CI: $3,475 – $4,319). Patients filled 3 additional outpatient ophthalmology-related prescriptions, leading to an extra $371 in total costs (95% CI: $332 – $410).

They concluded that PCME treatment patterns are highly variable and costly, highlighting the need for standardization and preventive interventions.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-023-03113-x