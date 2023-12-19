Analyzing the Relationship Between Low Preoperative Testosterone and Post-RP Urinary Function

The following is a summary of “Association Between Low Preoperative Serum Testosterone and Post-radical Prostatectomy Urinary Function,” published in the OCTOBER 2023 issue of Urology by Domino, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate whether hypogonadism contributed to delayed recovery of urinary function following radical prostatectomy (RP). The study assessed the impact of preoperative factors, including age, membranous urethral length, radiation therapy, and Body Mass Index, on urinary continence in patients with or without hypogonadism.

A cohort of 1,209 RP-treated patients with both pre-treatment testosterone (T) levels and post-treatment urinary outcomes was identified. The study explored the association between low preoperative T levels (prenoon T ≤ 300 ng/dL) and continence (defined as ≤1 pad/d) at 6 and 12 months post-RP. Continence was determined based on patient-reported data or, when unavailable, surgeon-assessed information. Logistic regression models, adjusted for age at RP and nerve-sparing status, were employed for the analysis.

The median age at RP was 61, with 92% of patients having at least one spared nerve and 99% being continent at baseline. While continence in patients with low T levels showed a nonsignificant decrease at 6 months, odds ratio 0.69 (95% CI 0.44, 1.06; P = .10), it exhibited a nonsignificant increase at 12 months, odds ratio 1.07 (95% CI 0.71, 1.58; P = .8). Sensitivity analyses, excluding certain patient subsets, consistently supported the primary analysis, finding no significant evidence of an association.

Although the study did not entirely rule out an impact on early continence, overall evidence does not indicate that low serum testosterone adversely affects urinary function recovery post-RP. The insight was valuable for counseling patients involved in neoadjuvant androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) trials or those undergoing RP after prior ADT exposure, as seen in cases of oligometastatic disease.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00654-4/fulltext