The following is the summary of “Effect of Coffee Consumption on Risk of Coronary Heart Disease in a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Prospective Cohort Studies,” published in the January 2023 issue of Cardiovascular Disease by Park et al.

The link between coffee consumption and coronary heart disease (CHD) risk has shown mixed results in previous prospective studies—this meta-analysis of prospective studies set out to learn more about the connection between the two. Researchers looked for future cohort studies examining the link between coffee consumption and CHD risk in PubMed and EMBASE. The research included a random-effects meta-analysis and meta-analyses broken down by several other categories.

The final analysis includes 32 prospective cohort studies out of 870 total papers retrieved from databases. Coffee drinking did not increase the risk of coronary heart disease in the primary meta-analysis (relative risk [RR] 1.05, 95% CI 0.97 to 1.14, I2=64.9%). However, subgroup meta-analyses by gender showed that male coffee drinkers had a significantly higher risk of CHD (RR 1.19, 95% CI 1.05 to 1.35, n=17) compared to female coffee drinkers (RR 0.91, 95% CI 0.77 to 1.08, n=11).

Subgroup meta-analyses by follow-up duration found that, across all sexes, coffee drinking was associated with a higher risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) in studies with a 20-year or longer follow-up (RR 1.16, 95% CI 1.06 to 1.27, n=4). According to the present meta-analysis of prospective studies, researchers found no evidence of an increased risk of CHD among coffee drinkers. However, there was a gender gap in the effect of coffee consumption; although men who drank coffee had a higher risk of coronary heart disease, women who drank coffee may have a lower risk.

Source: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002914922010724